Job fair set for downtown Youngstown luxury hotel

Operators the first hotel in Youngstown in more than 45 years are looking for employees.

DoubleTree by Hilton is holding a job fair on March 5 at the Covelli Centre.

The luxury hotel is located in the newly-renovated 110-year-old former Stambaugh Building.

The hotel is looking to fill positions including accounting, chief engineer, front office supervisor, housekeeping supervisor, front desk agent, night auditor, maintenance, housekeeping, and laundry attendant.

The job fair is scheduled from noon until 4 pm on March 5, 2018, at Covelli Centre, 229 E. Front St., Youngstown.

Officials have said that they expect to open the hotel at the end of March.

The DoubleTree would be the first hotel built in downtown Youngstown since the Voyager Inn closed in the mid-1970's.

An online employment application may be found here