Plenty of Rain Today

Get those umbrellas ready anytime you're outdoors because steady, soaking rain will be likely through the afternoon. Showers will become lighter & more scattered by this evening but most folks will pick up 1/2-3/4" worth of rain in the rain buckets! Some downpours could bring folks closer to an 1" by tonight. Temperatures will be quite mild today with highs in the mid 50s before temperatures rise overnight to help us make Tuesday a record-breaker!

Temperatures in the lower 70s tomorrow will break the previous record high of 65 degrees set back in 2016. A couple showers can still be here tomorrow but strong winds will accompany tomorrow's warmth.

There are plenty of chances to get wet this week with shower threats each day and another common thread will be above average temperatures right through the weekend!