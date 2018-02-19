Feds arrest immigrant working at Salem plant

A federal grand jury is considering the case of a Guatemalan immigrant who told authorities he walked across the border into the United States and has been working at a meat processing plant in Salem.

A special agent with the Department of Homeland Security says after Miguel Lorenzo was arrested by Salem Police on January 23, detectives learned that he had been working at the local Fresh Mark plant under the alias Omar Diaz.

The agent writes in an affidavit that Lorenzo told him he was born in Guatemala and walked across the border. Lorenzo admitted he was not a U.S. Citizen and had no immigration papers, according to the affidavit.

Officials at Fresh Mark reported that Lorenzo, who had not been at work since the day of his arrest, had submitted paperwork to the company identifying himself as Diaz and an American citizen.

The agent writes that people who are in the United States illegally will try to obtain documents that purport to show that they are here legally to avoid arrest.

Lorenzo is being held by U.S. Marshals for making a false claim to citizenship and identity theft.