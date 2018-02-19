Headphones banned for PA drivers and other little known laws

Wearing headphones while you are driving and leaving your car running when you're not behind the wheel can get you in trouble in Pennsylvania.

They are just a couple of laws in the Keystone State that drivers may not know about according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Leslie S. Richards.

Richards and State Police Commissioner Tyree Blocker are hoping to make drivers more aware of some lesser-known safety laws during Highway Safety Law Awareness Week.

The "Prohibiting Use of Hearing Impairment Devices" law prohibits any driver from wearing headphones while behind the wheel.

Drivers can use cell phone headsets that cover one ear, as long as it allows surrounding sounds to be heard with the other ear.

Wearing headphones while behind the wheel limits the driver's ability to hear sirens belonging to emergency responders.

Pennsylvania's "Unattended Motor Vehicle" law limits where a vehicle can be left running and unattended.

The law states that a person cannot leave a vehicle unattended while the engine is running or while the key is in the ignition. The law, however, does not apply to private property such as private driveways.

If you have ever driven up to a traffic light that looks like it's not working properly, what can you legally do?

Part of a 2016 amendment to the law covering traffic control signals includes information on what can be done if a driver believes the traffic light is not functioning properly. This includes when the light's "sensor" does not detect the vehicle.

In this case, drivers are instructed to stop in the same manner as a stop sign and can proceed when it is safe to do so.

"This year, we're raising awareness through education, social media, and outreach with our safety partners, like the Pennsylvania State Police, in hope that it creates behavioral change," Richards said.

At least one of the laws held up as an example appears to be just common sense.

Pennsylvania's "Blind Pedestrians" law mandates that the driver of a vehicle yield the right of way to any totally or partially blind pedestrian carrying a visible white cane or accompanied by a guide dog.

The driver is required to take any precaution necessary, including bringing the vehicle to a stop, to avoid injuring or endangering the pedestrian.

The offense is punishable by a fine of $50 to $150.