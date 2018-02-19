Sharon chief says two pedestrian fatalities not related

Police in Sharon are investigating the second fatal accident involving a pedestrian in the same week.

Police Chief Edward Stabile tells 21 News that 80-year-old Leo White of Sharon died Sunday at St. Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday morning, one day after he was struck by an SUV while crossing West Connelly Boulevard.

According to a media release, White was walking in a crosswalk between Sterling and South Water Avenues when he was struck by a Town and Country SUV just after 5 pm Saturday.

Police say the driver, 43-year-old Timothy Kjera of Sharon will be charged, even though he told officers he didn't see white.

Investigators say that alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the accident that occurred around dusk on a wet roadway.

Kjera was driving with a suspended license according to Cheif Stabile, who says Kjera will be charged with being involved in a fatal accident while driving without a license, driving under suspension and not yielding to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

This is the second pedestrian fatality in Sharon during the same week.

Police say that on Friday, 56-year-old William Juranovich died from injuries he received after being struck by a car while crossing a street in Sharon on February 11.

Responding to questions from 21 News as to whether or not the two accidents are related, Chief Stabile said the crashes are isolated incidents with their own individual contributing factors.

"These incidents draw attention, however, to the necessity of pedestrians to be very cautious when crossing the roadway," said Stabile. "Drivers also need to remain alert and vigilant for pedestrians, who have the right-of-way while in crosswalks."