Sharon Police investigate second pedestrian fatality in one week

Critics wary as Google's Chrome preps an ad-blocking crackdown.More >>
Critics wary as Google's Chrome preps an ad-blocking crackdown.More >>
Poland local schools are investigating what the superintendent is calling "inappropriate" pictures posted on social media Friday evening.More >>
Poland local schools are investigating what the superintendent is calling "inappropriate" pictures posted on social media Friday evening.More >>
Police officers and law enforcement from all over the country have already begun gathering in Westerville, where two slain officers will be memorialized and then laid to rest.More >>
Police officers and law enforcement from all over the country have already begun gathering in Westerville, where two slain officers will be memorialized and then laid to rest.More >>
Youngstown firefighters say seven children were home alone when a fire began that left at least two of the injured.More >>
Youngstown firefighters say seven children were home alone when a fire began that left at least two of the injured.More >>
Troopers say a seven-year-old girl who was thrown from a moving vehicle Thursday is a miracle.More >>
Troopers say a seven-year-old girl who was thrown from a moving vehicle Thursday is a miracle.More >>
The Office of the Ohio Attorney General is appealing a decision by the U.S. Sixth District Court of Appeals has issued a ruling that would keep the man convicted in the case of a 12-year-old boy scout who was tortured, raped and murdered, off the execution table.More >>
The Office of the Ohio Attorney General is appealing a decision by the U.S. Sixth District Court of Appeals has issued a ruling that would keep the man convicted in the case of a 12-year-old boy scout who was tortured, raped and murdered, off the execution table.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill creating procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag in similar fashion to the U.S. flag. Rep. Dick Stein is a Republican from Norwalk in northern Ohio.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill creating procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag in similar fashion to the U.S. flag. Rep. Dick Stein is a Republican from Norwalk in northern Ohio.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a store owner has been fatally shot during a robbery in Cleveland.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a store owner has been fatally shot during a robbery in Cleveland.More >>
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert says his son Nick survived eight hours of brain surgery.More >>
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert says his son Nick survived eight hours of brain surgery.More >>
A Manison, Ohio man was indicted in court on Thursday on charges related to when he allegedly stole a valuable James Brown doll from a man staying in a nursing home.More >>
A Manison, Ohio man was indicted in court on Thursday on charges related to when he allegedly stole a valuable James Brown doll from a man staying in a nursing home.More >>
A woman who struck a teenager with her car and dragged her nearly 90 feet (27 meters) in downtown Cincinnati during a brawl triggered by a social media feud has been convicted of murder.More >>
A woman who struck a teenager with her car and dragged her nearly 90 feet (27 meters) in downtown Cincinnati during a brawl triggered by a social media feud has been convicted of murder.More >>
A man who led an Ohio state trooper on a 150-mph (241-kph) interstate pursuit has pleaded not guilty to felony charges.More >>
A man who led an Ohio state trooper on a 150-mph (241-kph) interstate pursuit has pleaded not guilty to felony charges.More >>
An Ohio teen has helped save a track coach who suffered a massive heart attack at a local fitness center.More >>
An Ohio teen has helped save a track coach who suffered a massive heart attack at a local fitness center.More >>
Authorities say a Cleveland police officer who owed more than $1,500 in unpaid parking tickets is facing charges for stopping another officer from having her vehicle towed.More >>
Authorities say a Cleveland police officer who owed more than $1,500 in unpaid parking tickets is facing charges for stopping another officer from having her vehicle towed.More >>
A newspaper reports that Cleveland police failed to send hundreds of rape kits, violating Ohio law.More >>
A newspaper reports that Cleveland police failed to send hundreds of rape kits, violating Ohio law.More >>
Federal authorities say a Delaware man snapped a selfie before stealing part of a $4.5 million statue at a Philadelphia museum.More >>
Federal authorities say a Delaware man snapped a selfie before stealing part of a $4.5 million statue at a Philadelphia museum.More >>