Sharon Police investigate second pedestrian fatality in one week

Police in Sharon are investigating the second fatal accident involving a pedestrian in the same week.

Police Chief Edward Stabile tells 21 News that 80-year-old Leo White of Sharon died Sunday at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Sunday morning, one day after he was struck by an S-U-V while crossing West Connelly Boulevard.

According to a media release, White was walking in a crosswalk between Sterling and South Water Avenues when he was struck by a Town and Country S-U-V just after 5 pm Saturday.

Police say the driver, 43-year-old Timothy Kjera of Sharon will be charged, even though he told officers he didn't see white.

Investigators say that alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the accident that occurred around dusk on a wet roadway.

Kjera was driving with a suspended license according to Cheif Stabile, who says Kjera will be charged with being involved in a fatal accident while driving without a license, driving under suspension and not yielding to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

This is the second pedestrian fatality in Sharon during the same week.

Police say that on Friday, 56-year-old William Juranovich died from injuries he received after being struck by a car while crossing a street in Sharon on February 11.