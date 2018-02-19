Youngstown eyes Indianola, Himrod improvements

City council members are looking at spending money to fix up a couple of busy city streets.

Council on Wednesday will consider embarking on a project to upgrade Indianola Avenue from Market Street to South Avenue and Himrod Avenue between Lane Avenue and Oak Street.

The work would include depth repairs, upgrading curb ramps, signs and new pavement markings.

According to the most recent traffic counts, more than 5,000 cars and trucks travel daily on Indianola Avenue between Market Street and South Avenue.

The city would only be responsible for $196,000, which is 20% of the total estimated cost. The state would pick up the balance of the cost.