Mahoning Juvenile Court hosting opioid summit this week

The Mahoning County Juvenile Court is once again reaching out to the community in an effort to combat the growing opioid epidemic.

For the second time in less than six months, the Juvenile Court is hosting a Community Opioid Summit.

The Summit has been planned for Wednesday, February 21st from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Covelli Centre in Downtown Youngstown.

It's the second one of it's kind.

In October, Juvenile Court Judge Theresa Dellick sat alongside 21 News Evening Anchor Derek Steyer to host the forum- searching for community solutions, debunking addiction myths, and providing educational materials to the public.

This time, Judge Theresa Dellick is encouraging parents, grandparents, family members and friends of anyone struggling with addiction to attend, to learn more about the community resources available and what is being done to combat opioid addiction.

A variety of speakers have been scheduled to take part in the summit, including: Tracy Plouck, Director, Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Lt. Sutton, Ohio State Highway Patrol ,Guy Burney, Youngstown CIRV Commission, Darryl Alexander, Executive Director, YUMADAOP, Dr. David Kennedy, Mahoning County Coroner, Dr. Daniel Brown, Meridian HealthCare, Dr. Joseph Sitarik, Neil Kennedy Recovery Center as well as a person and family member who have experience with addiction..

Valley lawmakers will also get a chance to talk about statewide and national efforts on what they are doing to try to combat the epidemic- U.S. Representatives Tim Ryan and Bill Johnson will provide video messages.

Returning for the second summit, Anchor Derek Steyer said he's proud to be part of the efforts to fight a growing problem in our area.

“So much credit goes to Mahoning County Juvenile Court Judge Theresa Dellick and the folks at the Mental Health Recovery Board for continuing to tackle this issue," said Steyer. " Our news department has been leading efforts to report on solutions to the opioid crisis because we also realize we have to work as a community to solve it. That’s why I am so happy to be a part of this effort.”



Anyone who is interested is welcome to attend- the summit is free and open to all.