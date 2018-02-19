Valley fish fry and other Lenten dining events

Here are the dining events for the 2018 Lenten season that have been submitted to 21 News.

If you would like your fish fry, pierogi sale or other Lenten food information listed here, please email the information to news@wfmj.com.

Please include the name of your organization, the type of offering, date and time, street address, cost as well as phone contact for pre-order.

MAHONING COUNTY

Canfield Christian Church

Lenten breakfast

Wednesdays 6:30 am to 9:30 am

123 S. Broad St. Lenten breakfast

Free will offering supports church.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Center Austintown

Fish fry

Fridays 4 pm - 7 pm

4490 Norquest Blvd., Austintown

$11 adults. $6 children

Pre-order 330-720-0650

St. Michael's Parish Canfield.

Fish fry

Fridays, 4 pm - 7:30 pm

300 N. Broad St., Canfield

$12 Adults, $10 Seniors

Pre-order 330-533-3181

St. Stanislaus Kostka Youngstown

Pierogi sale

Fridays 8 am - 1 pm

430 Williamson Ave., Youngstown

$6.50 dozen

Take out 330-747-3024

American Legion Post 737 Lake Milton

Fish fry

Fridays 3 pm - 7 pm

16465 Milton Ave., Lake Milton

$10.50

330-654-5630



Holy Trinity Ukrainian Youngstown

Pirohy Sale

Fridays 10 am - 2 pm

526 W Rayen Ave, Youngstown

$6.00 a dozen

Call ahead 330-746-9528

St. Ann's Sebring

Pirohy Sale

Fridays 11 am - 6:30 pm

323 S. 15th St, Sebring

$7.50 a dozen

Take Out 330-938-9678

Saxon Club Youngstown

Fish Fry

Wednesday & Friday 4 pm - 9 pm

710 S. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Take Out 330-792-7973

Canfield Lions Club

Fish Fry

Friday 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm

$12.00

Take Out 330-533-0363

St. Luke's Boardman.

Fish Fry

Take out only

Friday 5 pm - 7 pm

5225 South Avenue

$10.00

Call Ahead 330-397-9293



TRUMBULL COUNTY

St Williams church Warren

Fish Fry

Friday 4 pm - 7 pm

5411 Mahoning Ave, Warren

$10 adults, $10 take out, $9 seniors, $5 children

330-847-8677



St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Warren

Pirohy Sale: February 23 & March 9

$5.50 dozen

Kolachi Sale: March 16

$9.00

Easter Bread Sale: March 23

$5.00

12 pm - 4 pm

185 Laird Avenue NE, Warren

330 393-0781

Weathersfield Fire Department

Fish Fry

Friday 5 pm - 7 pm

3588 Main St Mineral Ridge

Adults $10, Children $8

All money raised to support firefighters

Newton Falls Athletic Booster

VFW

Fish Fry

Friday 4 pm - 7:30 pm

433 Arlington Blvd, Newton Falls



COLUMBIANA COUNTY

St Patricks Church, Hubbard

Fish Fry

Friday 4 pm - 7 pm

357 N. Main St

Adult $10, Children $7, Shrimp $8

Call Ahead 330-534-4219

American Legion, Columbiana

Fish Fry

Friday 4 pm - 7 pm

44403 rt 14, Columbiana

$10.00

Take Out 330-482-9657



Salineville V.F.D.

Fish Fry

Friday 5 pm - 7 pm

34 Washington St # 4, Salineville

Take Out 330-679-2256

MERCER COUNTY

St Michael's Greenville

Fish Fry

Friday 4:30 pm - 7 pm

85 N High St, Greenville

$10 Adults, $7 children, $3 extra items

Take Out 724-588-7082



Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Mercer

Fish Fry

Friday 5 pm - 7 pm

100 Penn Ave. Mercer PA 16137

Adults $10, Children $5

Take Out 724-662-2999