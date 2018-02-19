Valley fish fry and other Lenten dining events - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Valley fish fry and other Lenten dining events

Here are the dining events for the 2018 Lenten season that have been submitted to 21 News.

If you would like your fish fry, pierogi sale or other Lenten food information listed here, please email the information to news@wfmj.com.

Please include the name of your organization, the type of offering, date and time, street address, cost as well as phone contact for pre-order.

MAHONING COUNTY

Canfield Christian Church
Lenten breakfast
Wednesdays 6:30 am to 9:30 am
123 S. Broad St. Lenten breakfast
Free will offering supports church.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Center Austintown
Fish fry
Fridays 4 pm - 7 pm
4490 Norquest Blvd., Austintown
$11 adults. $6 children
Pre-order 330-720-0650

St. Michael's Parish Canfield. 
Fish fry
Fridays, 4 pm - 7:30 pm
300 N. Broad St., Canfield
$12 Adults, $10 Seniors
Pre-order 330-533-3181

St. Stanislaus Kostka Youngstown
Pierogi sale
Fridays 8 am - 1 pm
430 Williamson Ave., Youngstown
$6.50 dozen
Take out 330-747-3024

American Legion Post 737 Lake Milton
Fish fry
Fridays 3 pm - 7 pm
16465 Milton Ave., Lake Milton
$10.50
330-654-5630


Holy Trinity Ukrainian Youngstown
Pirohy Sale
Fridays 10 am - 2 pm
526 W Rayen Ave, Youngstown
$6.00 a dozen 
Call ahead 330-746-9528 

St. Ann's Sebring
Pirohy Sale
Fridays 11 am - 6:30 pm
323 S. 15th St, Sebring
$7.50 a dozen
Take Out 330-938-9678

Saxon Club Youngstown
Fish Fry 
Wednesday & Friday 4 pm - 9 pm
710 S. Meridian Rd., Youngstown. 
Take Out 330-792-7973 

Canfield Lions Club 
Fish Fry 
Friday 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
$12.00  
Take Out 330-533-0363 

St. Luke's Boardman. 
Fish Fry
Take out only
Friday 5 pm - 7 pm
5225 South Avenue
$10.00
Call Ahead 330-397-9293


TRUMBULL COUNTY

St Williams church Warren
Fish Fry
Friday 4 pm - 7 pm
5411 Mahoning Ave, Warren
$10 adults, $10 take out, $9 seniors, $5 children
330-847-8677
 

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Warren
Pirohy Sale: February 23 & March 9
$5.50 dozen
Kolachi Sale: March 16
$9.00
Easter Bread Sale: March 23
$5.00
12 pm - 4 pm
185 Laird Avenue NE, Warren
330 393-0781

Weathersfield Fire Department
Fish Fry
Friday 5 pm - 7 pm
3588 Main St Mineral Ridge
Adults $10, Children $8
All money raised to support firefighters

Newton Falls Athletic Booster
VFW
Fish Fry
Friday 4 pm - 7:30 pm
433 Arlington Blvd, Newton Falls
 

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

St Patricks Church, Hubbard
Fish Fry
Friday 4 pm - 7 pm
357 N. Main St
Adult $10, Children $7, Shrimp $8
Call Ahead 330-534-4219

American Legion, Columbiana 
Fish Fry
Friday 4 pm - 7 pm
44403 rt 14, Columbiana
$10.00
Take Out 330-482-9657 


Salineville  V.F.D. 
Fish Fry
Friday 5 pm - 7 pm
34 Washington St # 4, Salineville
Take Out 330-679-2256

MERCER COUNTY

St Michael's Greenville
Fish Fry
Friday 4:30 pm - 7 pm
85 N High St, Greenville
$10 Adults, $7 children, $3 extra items
Take Out 724-588-7082


Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Mercer
Fish Fry
Friday 5 pm - 7 pm
100 Penn Ave. Mercer PA 16137
Adults $10, Children $5
Take Out 724-662-2999

