Ohio GOP governor's gun stance now seeks "common sense"

Ohio's Republican governor says now is the time for "common sense" on gun control, after years of touting his gun ownership rights credentials.

John Kasich says there needs to be leadership on the issue from the White House and in what he calls the "dysfunctional" Congress in the aftermath of the deadly school shooting last week in Parkland, Florida. Ohio Public Radio/TV's Karen Kasler reported after Kasich's comments in a Sunday interview on CNN that his political web site's section called "Defending the Second Amendment" had been removed.

As of Monday, the campaign site for the frequent critic of President Donald Trump is headlining his positions as "Common Sense on the Second Amendment."

A strategist for Kasich's 2016 presidential campaign says his views "have evolved."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.