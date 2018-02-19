Teen, 17, arrested after alleged threat to "shoot up" school

CAIRNBROOK, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a teenager has been arrested after an alleged threat of violence toward a Pennsylvania high school.

State police in Somerset County say "numerous" parents and grandparents contacted police on Friday about a possible threat to Shade Junior-Senior High School in Shade Township.

Police allege that a 17-year-old Stoystown youth said "he was going to shoot up the school and the people in it." A police statement lists the dates of the alleged threats as Monday to Friday last week during school hours.

The youth was arrested Sunday and placed in a juvenile detention facility. Police opened a terroristic threats investigation but didn't specify charges the youth may face.

