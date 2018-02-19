Police: Boy, 10, accidentally stabs brother, 5, in chest

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say a 5-year-old boy was accidentally stabbed in the chest by his 10-year-old brother in southwest Philadelphia.

A police statement said the older brother was playing with a carving knife in a home in the Kingsessing neighborhood shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said the younger boy was stabbed once in the chest accidentally.

He was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and listed in stable condition.

