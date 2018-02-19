Ohio casino commission imposes new rules on skill games

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Ohio Casino Control Commission has new rules for skill-based games.

The Plain Dealer reports the commission created 28 rules concerning regulation and licensing in the skill game industry. New application and licensing fees are included in the gaming overhaul.

Commission spokeswoman Jessica Franks says the goal of the rules is to "weed out all the illegal activity." Franks says the agency worked with industry leaders to craft the rules.

Under the new guidelines, there are three skill game categories. Licenses and fees are based on the type of game. The commission estimates the fees could raise about $500,000 annually.

Franks says the commission plans to hold seminars before it begins collecting registration and license applications on April 23.

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com

