Campbell woman escapes from hospital after drug arrest

A Campbell woman is behind bars after two run-ins with police in the same night.

32-year-old Samantha Wayne is facing charges of possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and escape after two alleged incidents in the same night.

According to a report, Youngstown Police arrested Wayne after she was found in the backseat of a car with a crack pipe.

Police reportedly stopped the car Friday night after it ran a stop sign.

When officers searched the vehicle they say they found several "loose rocks of crack cocaine" and several crack pipes.

Wayne was arrested and taken to the Mahoning County Jail. However, a report says that the jail would not accept her because an initial body scan showed that she may have swallowed a narcotic.

According to the report, Wayne "has a history of bringing contraband into the jail."

At that point, police say she was taken to St. Elizabeth's hospital for evaluation. A report says that a "police hold" was placed on Wayne, and she would be transported back to the county jail when she was cleared by medical experts.

However, nearly two and a half hours later officers say they received a call that Wayne had escaped from the hospital, gotten into a black car, and was driven away.

Officers caught up to the car and were able to stop it.

The driver, who police say is romantically involved with Wayne, reportedly told police that he had gotten a call from Wayne asking to pick her up from the hospital. However, the man allegedly told officers that did not mention that "picking her up from the hospital would involve police."

Wayne was then rearrested and taken to the Mahoning County Jail. She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

