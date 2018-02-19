Feathers fly as chicken shortage shuts KFCs across Britain

Fast-food chain KFC has been forced to close most of its 900 outlets in Britain and Ireland because of a shortage of chicken The company is blaming "teething problems" with its new delivery partner, DHL.More >>
Fast-food chain KFC has been forced to close most of its 900 outlets in Britain and Ireland because of a shortage of chicken The company is blaming "teething problems" with its new delivery partner, DHL.More >>
New Castle police have provided more information about an investigation into a school threat.More >>
New Castle police have provided more information about an investigation into a school threat.More >>
The Mahoning County Juvenile Court is once again reaching out to the community in an effort to combat the growing opioid epidemic.More >>
The Mahoning County Juvenile Court is once again reaching out to the community in an effort to combat the growing opioid epidemic.More >>
A Campbell woman is behind bars after two run-ins with police in the same night.More >>
A Campbell woman is behind bars after two run-ins with police in the same night.More >>
Ohio's wind industry is falling behind its neighboring states and now faces two proposals that could go a long way in determining its future.More >>
Ohio's wind industry is falling behind its neighboring states and now faces two proposals that could go a long way in determining its future.More >>
Police say a 46-year-old man has died in southwest Ohio after he was knocked backward off a bar's stage.More >>
Police say a 46-year-old man has died in southwest Ohio after he was knocked backward off a bar's stage.More >>
Police say a gun-wielding Ohio pastor and two family members robbed a Sunday school teacher at their church.More >>
Police say a gun-wielding Ohio pastor and two family members robbed a Sunday school teacher at their church.More >>
Police say a 5-year-old boy was accidentally stabbed in the chest by his 10-year-old brother in southwest Philadelphia.More >>
Police say a 5-year-old boy was accidentally stabbed in the chest by his 10-year-old brother in southwest Philadelphia.More >>
Authorities say a teenager has been arrested after an alleged threat of violence toward a Pennsylvania high school.More >>
Authorities say a teenager has been arrested after an alleged threat of violence toward a Pennsylvania high school.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill creating procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag in similar fashion to the U.S. flag. Rep. Dick Stein is a Republican from Norwalk in northern Ohio.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill creating procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag in similar fashion to the U.S. flag. Rep. Dick Stein is a Republican from Norwalk in northern Ohio.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a store owner has been fatally shot during a robbery in Cleveland.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a store owner has been fatally shot during a robbery in Cleveland.More >>
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert says his son Nick survived eight hours of brain surgery.More >>
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert says his son Nick survived eight hours of brain surgery.More >>
A Manison, Ohio man was indicted in court on Thursday on charges related to when he allegedly stole a valuable James Brown doll from a man staying in a nursing home.More >>
A Manison, Ohio man was indicted in court on Thursday on charges related to when he allegedly stole a valuable James Brown doll from a man staying in a nursing home.More >>
A woman who struck a teenager with her car and dragged her nearly 90 feet (27 meters) in downtown Cincinnati during a brawl triggered by a social media feud has been convicted of murder.More >>
A woman who struck a teenager with her car and dragged her nearly 90 feet (27 meters) in downtown Cincinnati during a brawl triggered by a social media feud has been convicted of murder.More >>
A man who led an Ohio state trooper on a 150-mph (241-kph) interstate pursuit has pleaded not guilty to felony charges.More >>
A man who led an Ohio state trooper on a 150-mph (241-kph) interstate pursuit has pleaded not guilty to felony charges.More >>