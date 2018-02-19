Record-Smashing Temperatures Through Tuesday Night

A stretch of remarkably warm winter weather is on the way. Not only is a record high in the forecast for Tuesday, but overnight temperatures will be the warmest on record for the month of February as well. Tuesday will be a gorgeous day with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Take advantage of the dry weather if you can because rain will return several more times in the coming days.

Wednesday will feature showers and falling temperatures. The air will be cold enough for a chance of mixed precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Rainy but mild weather is in the forecast for the end of the work week and start of the weekend.

No harsh cold is in sight although a cooler pattern is likely to take hold several days into March.