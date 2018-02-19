Wellsville monitoring rise of Yellow Creek - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Wellsville monitoring rise of Yellow Creek

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
WELLSVILLE, Ohio -

With more rain forecast this week the town of Wellsville is keeping close watch on the rise of Yellow Creek.

The Ohio River town of Wellsville is known for it's flood wall, built in 1938 following floods the previous two years. Right now Fire Chief Barry Podwell is monitoring a gauge that  shows the rise of Yellow Creek.

 "If it's six inches or more then we monitor it every hour like we did over the weekend, it was coming up pretty quick so we monitored it very hour," Chief Podwell said.

On Saturday the creek quickly rose to eleven and a half feet.  "When it gets to twelve feet we prepare for getting the gate ready to put up, we don't actually put the gate up until fifteen feet," said Podwell.

If the water does get to fifteen feet they would build the flood gate and close the wall to keep water out of the town.

As the creek rises, the Chief says they would notify nearby restaurants and businesses that the gate may be put up. At  seventeen feet the creek would start to cover the road over the bridge.  For now, everything depends on the forecast and the amount of more rain.

"Over the weekend it got up to eleven and a half, we didn't have to put the gate up.  We're just monitoring it today. We're supposed to get rain, I'm not sure exactly how much rain we're supposed to get but we'll be monitoring through the week," according to Podwell. 

 

