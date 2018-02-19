The Birthplace of a President: Celebrating Presidents Day in the Valley

Presidents Day- a holiday to remember those who have served the country in the highest form- hits close to home for the Valley, which proudly boasts itself as the birthplace of a President.

The 25th Commander in Chief, William McKinley Junior was born in Trumbull County, in the City of Niles specifically, in 1843.

On Monday, those wishing to learn more about the Valley's President were welcomed into the McKinley Birthplace Home & Research Center for a step back into history.

Community members were welcomed by a McKinely impersonator into an in-depth history lesson.

Several of the Valley's cities and towns boast connections to the President.

McKinley was born in Niles, which at the time was home to about 300 people, according to the research center.

He would then go on to live in Poland, teach in Boardman, and become a cousin to a Youngstown mayor before enlisting.

The McKinley Research Center even goes on to say that McKinley became the president of the school's first debate club.

McKinley would go on to become a State Representative, Governor, and eventually the 25th President of the United States.

McKinley died on September 14, 1901, eight days after being shot in an assassination attempt.

As a fellow Ohioan, McKinley was part of several crucial bits of history- he is one of only four President's to be assassinated, he is one of only two Ohioans to appear on paper currency (the $500), and became the reason that the state flower would become the scarlet carnation.

The Valley is also home to the National McKinley Birthplace Memorial Library.

In addition, the Niles McKinley High School bears the former President's name.

However, it's not the only school in the Valley to be named after Presidents- the Warren JFK school, Warren G. Harding School, and Taft Elementary schools are all still in use.

At various points, there were also schools named after Ulysses Grant, William Harrison, Woodrow Wilson, Rutherford B Hayes, George Washington, and other famous Presidents peppered through the Valley.

