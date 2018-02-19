Teen charged after threatening Mohawk High School - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Teen charged after threatening Mohawk High School

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
NEW CASTLE, Pa. -

A 14-year-old is facing terroristic threat and disorderly conduct charges after allegedly posting a picture on social media threatening to "shoot up" Mohawk High School. 

According to the school superintendent, Michael T. Leitera, the administration was holding a dog search drill this morning when a student alerted them of a picture on social media that held a potential threat to the building. 

Pictured in the photo were three minors, including the 14-year-old that is allegedly responsible. In the photo, one of the juveniles is holding a deer rifle.

The caption said that the poster and the other two pictured were going to "shoot up the school."

Leitera said the school consulted with police, then proceeded to go into a lockdown and search the school with the dogs.

The students that were in the social media post were in the school at the time of the lockdown. 

Their lockers and book bags were searched and secured. They were also questioned by police. 

According to the superintendent, no weapons were found on school property.

Officials say the photo has been on social media since Saturday. 

Leitera said the school is going to be in session as normal tomorrow, but there will be a heightened security presence. 

The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle told 21 News there is no pending threat, but they will continue to investigate the incident. 

