Pothole problems? There's an app for that

Late Winter and Early Spring in Northeast Ohio means only one thing...it's pothole season!

Rain and above average warmth has reeked havoc on area roadways and caused some drivers to take drastic measures while traveling.

"I go zig-zag, no problem. I break all the rules, I cross over the yellow lines," says Ted Seman of Boardman.

One app may be this year's hero! Waze, developed in 2008, is a navigation app that provides one unique feature; the ability for users to report potholes.

The app allows you to report a pothole with ease. While in the app, hit the orange button at the bottom of the screen, then hit report hazard and on road and the final option to hit is for pothole.

"If there was an app where you could report potholes do you think that would be a good idea? Definitely, definitely, if they would do anything about it," says John Trainer of East Liverpool.

"I think it's an amazing idea, I really like it. The roads are completely crazy and if you don't know it when you're driving at night you can ruin your whole car," adds Heather Thorton of Beaver Falls.

That was the case for multiple cars on 680 Northbound near the Indianola Road exit on Monday Evening, forced to pull over due to flat tires from the massive potholes on the road.

Waze is available for android and apple devices.