Large pot hole on I-680 causes multiple flat tires - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Large pot hole on I-680 causes multiple flat tires

Posted: Updated:
By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Multiple cars had flat tires Monday night because a large pot hole on Interstate 680 in Youngstown.

Around 8 o'clock, police were on scene with six cars pulled off onto the shoulder of I-680, near Indianola Avenue.

Police had to place flares along the roadway to warn drivers of the large hole.

As of 9:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation said the hole was being filled.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Large pot hole on I-680 causes multiple flat tires

    Large pot hole on I-680 causes multiple flat tires

    Monday, February 19 2018 9:32 PM EST2018-02-20 02:32:08 GMT

    At 9:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation said the hole was being filled.

    More >>

    At 9:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation said the hole was being filled.

    More >>

  • Pothole problems? There's an app for that

    Pothole problems? There's an app for that

    Monday, February 19 2018 9:22 PM EST2018-02-20 02:22:00 GMT
    Late Winter and Early Spring in Northeast Ohio means only one thing...it's pothole season! Rain and above average warmth has reeked havoc on area roadways and caused some drivers to take drastic measures while traveling.  "I go zig-zag, no problem. I break all the rules, I cross over the yellow lines," says Ted Seman of Boardman.  One app may be this year's hero! Waze, developed in 2008, is a navigation app that provides one unique feature; the ability for users...More >>
    Late Winter and Early Spring in Northeast Ohio means only one thing...it's pothole season! Rain and above average warmth has reeked havoc on area roadways and caused some drivers to take drastic measures while traveling.  "I go zig-zag, no problem. I break all the rules, I cross over the yellow lines," says Ted Seman of Boardman.  One app may be this year's hero! Waze, developed in 2008, is a navigation app that provides one unique feature; the ability for users...More >>

  • Teen charged after threatening Mohawk High School

    Teen charged after threatening Mohawk High School

    Monday, February 19 2018 6:46 PM EST2018-02-19 23:46:52 GMT

    A 14-year-old is facing terroristic threat and disorderly conduct charges after allegedly posting a picture on social media threatening to "shoot up" Mohawk High School.  

    More >>

    A 14-year-old is facing terroristic threat and disorderly conduct charges after allegedly posting a picture on social media threatening to "shoot up" Mohawk High School.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms