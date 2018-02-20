Record-Breaking Warmth Today!

Today is going to be incredible with temperatures warming to the mid 70s. We're going to smash our old record of 65 degrees with plenty of above average temperatures to last through the week ahead! We can't completely rule out a rogue shower this morning but plan for a relatively dry day! Some sunshine will mix with a pretty cloudy forecast and we'll keep it dry through tonight.

Wednesday will bring some scattered showers and temperatures will be at their warmest in the morning before falling temperatures take us down to the 30s at night. We may see some sleet/freezing rain overnight into Thursday morning before mixing with some snow then changing to rain. The rest of the week will bring plenty of chances to get wet and temperatures will be in the 50s for a good stretch.