Sentencing set today for Youngstown stabbing death

A Youngstown man convicted of a brutal stabbing on the city's South Side faces sentencing this morning.

It was back in December when a Mahoning County Jury returned guilty verdicts against 28-year-old Wallace Lewis on one count of murder, as well as felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

Officials say the victim, 57-year-old Howard Ramey, was discovered in August of 2016 in a fruit cellar of his Palmer Avenue home as a woman was attempting to buy a couch from the home.

The Mahoning County Coroner said that Ramey suffered severe lacerations to his head and neck.

Two other suspects, Felicia Ward and Calvin Shelton, were also charged in the death, but previously pleaded guilty to amended charges of kidnapping.

They are currently serving four-year sentences on those charges.