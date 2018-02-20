Company recruiting welders in Salem and Alliance

A company with plants in Salem and Alliance is looking for employees.

According to the Ohio Means Jobs website, a hiring event for welders will be held Wednesday from 10 am until 2 pm.

The name of the company is not included on the website.

The jobs pay $15.25 to $21 per hour with benefits, according to the post.

The hiring event will be held at the Ohio Means Jobs office 7989 Dickey Drive, Suite 4. Lisbon.

Applicants must pass a background and drug test. Job seekers should bring two forms of ID and a resume.