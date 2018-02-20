ODOT crews repairing potholes on I-680 in Youngstown

Road crews usually spend mid-February plowing and treating highways for wintry conditions.

But with record-breaking warm temperatures on Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Transportation had workers out patching potholes in the Valley.

21 News spotted a crew working inside orange cones along the northbound lanes of Interstate 680, not far from a pothole that flattened tires on several cars the night before.

ODOT spokesman Brent Kovacs tells 21News that the pothole was repaired by around 10 pm.

Kovacs says drivers should slow down and be prepared for lane restrictions as ODOT crews are making repairs on I-680 north of Midlothian Boulevard.

According to Kovacs, the crews are working on one lane at a time.