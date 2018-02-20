Police: Leavittsburg couple under influence of drugs with child in car

The car was in the Giant Eagle parking lot

A Leavittsburgh couple was arrested in a Giant Eagle parking lot after Warren police say they were found under the influence of drugs while their child was in the car.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Mahoning Avenue Monday afternoon where they were told that store employees found the child in his car seat and his mother passed out in the car.

Witnesses say that the car ran into another car in the lot before stopping.

Employees brought the child into the store.

Police say they administered the opiate-reversal drug Narcan to the mom, 28-year-old Ashley Woodyard.

According to the police report, 37-year-old Timothy Woodyard was also under the influence of drugs.

Both were taken to St. Joseph Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

The police report does not list the child's age but says he was turned over to the care of a relative with instructions from a representative of Children's Services that neither parent should be around the child.

Both parents pleaded not guilty to charges of child endangering during their arraignment Tuesday in Warren Municipal Court.

Another court hearing is scheduled for April.