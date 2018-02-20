Warren police say shooting victim is 'uncooperative'

Warren Police detectives say a man who was shot in the head Monday night is not cooperating with their investigation.

Police say a 35-year-old Austin Ave. SW man taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital was bleeding profusely from the head, but was still conscious and breathing.

He told officers that he had been walking along Atlantic Avenue NE when a man got out of a car, said something unintelligible, then shot him in the head.

According to the police report, the victim told officers that the gunman then stood over him with the gun before getting back in the car and driving away.

He claims a passerby picked him up and drove him to the hospital.

The report says the victim did not know who picked him up or the type of vehicle he was driving.

Detectives told 21 News on Tuesday that the victim is not being cooperative and lied to them during their investigation.

There is no information available on the condition of the shooting victim.