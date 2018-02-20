High water shuts down road in Southington

High water has shut down a Barclay Messerly Road in Southington according to Trumbull 911.

The stretch of road was closed Tuesday morning between Eagle Creek and Nelson Mosier Road after Eagle Creek overflowed its banks.

There is no word on when the road will open again.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Trumbull County in the area of the Mahoning River in Leavittsburg.

Minor flooding is forecast around Leavittsburg, with the river rising to more than ten feet by this evening.