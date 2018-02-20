Child alerts family to bullets ripping through Warren home

A police report says that it wasn't until a child went running into the room, yelling for everyone to get on the floor, that a Warren family even knew their home was being shot at.

According to a police report, the family then crawled to the basement of the Austin Avenue SW home and waited for the gunfire to stop, before calling the police.

However, officers weren't far away.

The report says that an officer was driving on Tod Avenue and heard gunshots. That's when the victims called the police.

When an officer arrived at the home, the victims were able to point out bullet holes in the interior walls of an upstairs bedroom.

The report says that an officer even found a hole that went through an exterior wall by the front door, through the entranceway, through the kitchen, through a porch, and exited the home.

Police were able to find several .40 caliber shell casings.

The victims told officers that they never heard the gunshots until the child came running down the stairs yelling.

It does not appear that anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident, however, police said the matter is under investigation.