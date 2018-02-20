Child alerts family to bullets ripping through Warren home

Tom Ridge says he flatlined three times during a November heart attack, and he's crediting health care workers for keeping him alive.More >>
A police report says that it wasn't until a child went running into the room, yelling for everyone to get on the floor, that a Warren family even knew their home was being shot at.More >>
Shortly after 11 a.m. police were called out after a Chevy Equinox rolled over in the entrance way to the Post Office on Route 224.More >>
A Youngstown man has been sentenced for a brutal stabbing death on the city's South Side.More >>
High water has shut down a Barclay Messerly Road in Southington according to Trumbull 911.More >>
Amazon has announced plans to create another 125 technology jobs in Pittsburgh, more than doubling its current tech workforce in the city.More >>
One Pennsylvania resident has been called to perform his civic duty a few years earlier than expected.More >>
Police say a 46-year-old man has died in southwest Ohio after he was knocked backward off a bar's stage.More >>
Police say a gun-wielding Ohio pastor and two family members robbed a Sunday school teacher at their church.More >>
Police say a 5-year-old boy was accidentally stabbed in the chest by his 10-year-old brother in southwest Philadelphia.More >>
Authorities say a teenager has been arrested after an alleged threat of violence toward a Pennsylvania high school.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill creating procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag in similar fashion to the U.S. flag. Rep. Dick Stein is a Republican from Norwalk in northern Ohio.More >>
Authorities in Ohio say a store owner has been fatally shot during a robbery in Cleveland.More >>
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert says his son Nick survived eight hours of brain surgery.More >>
A Manison, Ohio man was indicted in court on Thursday on charges related to when he allegedly stole a valuable James Brown doll from a man staying in a nursing home.More >>
