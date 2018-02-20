Actor Michael Keaton to give Kent State commencement address

KENT, Ohio (AP) - Actor Michael Keaton is slated to give the commencement address at Ohio's Kent State University.

Keaton enrolled at Kent State in 1971, intending to major in journalism and speech. He left school to pursue acting, landing appearances on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," ''Maude" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." His range of hit movies includes "Batman," ''Birdman" and "Spotlight."

Keaton spoke at Kent State in 1985 and said then that he would like to return someday.

Kent State President Beverly Warren says having Keaton speak at the May 12th ceremony is a "rare opportunity" for graduates to hear from "someone who has walked in their shoes and now has risen to the top of his field."

The school will pay Keaton $100,000, the same it paid actress Octavia Spencer last year.

