Police say man, 20, threatened shooting at Ohio high school

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A 20-year-old man accused of threatening a shooting at an Ohio high school has been charged with inducing panic and held on $50,000 bond.

Toledo police say Christian Costet, of East Toledo, was arrested Monday after a parent reported to police that students had seen images and Facebook messages of Costet threatening a Tuesday shooting at Waite High School.

The Blade reports that Costet was pictured with a replica rifle later found in an abandoned home.

A judge on Tuesday ordered Costet to have no contact with the school and assigned him a public defender. The Toledo public defender's office wouldn't comment on the case.

A district spokeswoman told The Blade that the school would have extra officers on hand while classes were in session Tuesday.

