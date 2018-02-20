Valley street/road departments tackle pothole problems

If it's not snowing, they'll be patching. 21 News called state, county and local street and road departments and all of them said they have crews out this week trying to patch holes and they will continue to do so unless it snows and the workers would then be needed for plows. But until that time, they'll be shoveling and filling.

ODOT spent much of the day on Interstate 680. One lane was closed while they patched holes.

Mahoning county engineer pat Ginnetti says they have a list of roads they are tackling with the heaviest traveled ones coming first.

He says pothole locations are being patched as people report them through emails, voicemails and even written letters.

In Trumbull county, roads crews are also out in full force.

"We normally have five crews out on a day like today. During pothole season it's pretty much standard practice to have five crews out. 5 to 6 people on a crew depending on the roads. The busier roads we have to have more for traffic control," said Engineer, Tom Gentis.

Unfortunately what they are using right now is called cold patch and it's more of a temporary fix. It's just tar and stone mixed together. Once we get another freeze thaw cycle in that might just pop right out. A more permanent fix is called hot patch and that won't be available until the asphalt companies open back up in April.