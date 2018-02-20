Columbiana girl's basketball coach will keep job after abuse allegations

The Columbiana Exempted School District says a girls basketball coach is staying- at least for now.

According to a statement sent out by the district Tuesday afternoon Coach Ron Moschella will remain the girls head coach for the rest of the year.

The district said that as a condition, Moschella is expected to maintain appropriate conduct on and off the court. The statement dictates that any use of inappropriate language and embarrassment in coaching of student-athletes will be considered a violation of the terms of conditional employment.

A statement says, "The district's expectations moving forward, with all of its coaches and staff members, remains unchanged: we must, and will continue, to maintain an environment of dignity and respect toward others at all times."

The release says that every member of the girl's basketball team and coaching staff was interviewed as part of the investigation.

Moschella came under fire last week during a Columbiana Board of Education meeting where Rob Hall, the father of senior basketball player Taylor Hall, laid out a list of accusations against Moschella.

"She was coming off the court, Coach Mosch grabbed her by the arm, told her to go sit on the bench, gave her a push on the back and it happened twice. Not only did I see it myself, but I also received text messages from friends that were watching the game on TV because it was the game of the week," said Hall. "He also did it to multiple other players that was seen on TV."

Hall is referring to incidents that happened between coach Moschella and Taylor in the Struthers game Monday night.

He also claims there was verbal abuse.

"She was coming off the floor and she was called a chicken s**t multiple times, over 5 times and it wasn't in a joking, motivational kind of way, like come on your playing like chicken, you need to play harder, it was in a demeanor, as people who know coach Moschella can only have, that demeanor where he was in her face, upset, angry and calling her that name at least five times."

Hall says it has been going on for the past four years, but this was the straw that broke the camels back. After talking to his daughter, they decided to pull her from the team.

"She says she does not feel safe being around him, not safe or comfortable, but not safe around him and not, not in a normal setting but on a basketball floor. Outside of basketball, she has no issues with him, perfectly fine, but when it comes to the basketball court she is, she is scared to know, maybe not necessarily for her safety, but her integrity and respect for herself for being a woman and being a student-athlete," said Hall.

In a letter to the board of education by Rob's wife, Casey, she writes, "Our daughter will not play another game for Ron Moschella. We have failed our daughter long enough and feel it is best for her to be removed from this unhealthy environment."

She also added, "I will not let this go until Ron Moschella either resigns or is fired."

When 21 News Anchor Derek Steyer profiled Moschella in 2015, he explained his coaching style as passionate and loud, very demanding and not afraid to tell the kids what he thinks. Numerous players also told Derek they loved that intensity and called him a great coach.