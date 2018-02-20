Trumbull County sees progress in fighting opioid epidemic

In our continuing efforts to find solutions to fighting the opioid epidemic, we're learning the public outreach to warn the community about its impact could be producing results. "We're looking much better so far this year, we're keeping our fingers crossed," Kathy Parilla said, with the Trumbull County Health Department. Parilla shared the latest data on the opioid epidemic in the county at Tuesday's Alliance for Substance Abuse and Prevention meeting. Members of multiple...More >>
According to a statement sent out by the district Tuesday afternoon Coach Ron Moschella will remain the girls head coach for the rest of the year.
Two Ohio State Senators have put forward legislation in light of recent school shootings and threats.
Shortly after 11 a.m. police were called out after a Chevy Equinox rolled over in the entrance way to the Post Office on Route 224.
A 20-year-old man accused of threatening a shooting at an Ohio high school has been charged with inducing panic and held on $50,000 bond.
Authorities say a suspected stolen car fleeing police in a high-speed chase crashed into a tree in Cleveland, killing two people in the vehicle.
Actor Michael Keaton is slated to give the commencement address at Ohio's Kent State University.
An eastern Pennsylvania college says six people have been charged in the stabbing last month of a student.
Amazon has announced plans to create another 125 technology jobs in Pittsburgh, more than doubling its current tech workforce in the city.
One Pennsylvania resident has been called to perform his civic duty a few years earlier than expected.
Police say a 46-year-old man has died in southwest Ohio after he was knocked backward off a bar's stage.
Police say a gun-wielding Ohio pastor and two family members robbed a Sunday school teacher at their church.
Police say a 5-year-old boy was accidentally stabbed in the chest by his 10-year-old brother in southwest Philadelphia.
Authorities say a teenager has been arrested after an alleged threat of violence toward a Pennsylvania high school.
