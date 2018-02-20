Trumbull County sees progress in fighting opioid epidemic

In our continuing efforts to find solutions to fighting the opioid epidemic, we're learning the public outreach to warn the community about its impact could be producing results.

"We're looking much better so far this year, we're keeping our fingers crossed," Kathy Parilla said, with the Trumbull County Health Department.

Parilla shared the latest data on the opioid epidemic in the county at Tuesday's Alliance for Substance Abuse and Prevention meeting. Members of multiple agencies and organizations filled the room to learn about the latest findings.

After years of seeing the numbers go up, Parilla say the county coroner's office is only reporting a total of eight suspected drug overdose deaths this year.

She says local law enforcement, including Warren police, are hoping the first two months of 2018 indicate a trend in the other direction.

"In some instances we have talked to law enforcement and they're kind of a little bit hopeful that the education that's getting out there, the fact that the people know that there's a lot more fentanyl out there verses heroin, people are being a lot more careful," Parilla said.

Trumbull County's overdose numbers have surpassed other counties across the valley the last few years.

In 2016 a total of 107 people died from drug overdoses and in 2017, 40 overdose deaths were confirmed, with 28 suspected cases currently pending.

A recent survey taken across seven school districts in Trumbull County shows fewer students say they're using drugs and alcohol, including heroin, compared to studies dating back to 2013.

"I think there's much more awareness in the community with the students and their parents, friends, I think there's so much more awareness as far as the dangers," Laura Domitrovich said, children's program coordinator with the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

She says the confidential survey went out to 2,000 students in grades 6, 8 and 10.

Domitrovich credits a combination of factors for the decrease including education in the schools and community programs.

ASAP isn't knows more work has to be done. Organizations were encouraged to take new signs to place out in communities that promote awareness of Project DAWN. The project provides information and nalaxone kits to families who are worried about a loved one who could suffer from a drug overdose.

The signs were paid for through a grant provided by Mercy Health.

In March, ASAP is hosting a Hope for Recovery, a community outreach program aimed at helping families now caring for children or grandchildren impacted by the opioid epidemic. Doors open at 5 p.m. for the event, which runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Kent State University's Trumbull Campus.