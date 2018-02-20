Trumbull commissioners approve hire of county administrator - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trumbull commissioners approve hire of county administrator

By Lindsay McCoy, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
WARREN, Ohio -

A new administrator will oversee operations and purchases made in Trumbull County.

Trumbull County Commissioners Dan Polivka and Mauro Cantalamessa voted to approve the hiring of Mike Matas at their meeting today.

Matas currently works as Lake County's budget director.

County Commissioner Frank Fuda was the lone no vote against the move. Fuda has told 21 News in recent weeks that he doesn't believe the county has the finances to pay for a county administrator.

Polivka says Matas could earn between $67,000 to $95,000 a year. He believes the pay will like be on the higher end, because Matas was offered more to stay in his position in Lake County. 

