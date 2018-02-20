AP boy's H.S. basketball poll (2/20/18)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:More >>
Drew Mc Donald had his 15th double-double of the season with 27 points and 12 rebounds to help Northern Kentucky beat Youngstown State 70-51 on Monday night.
High school basketball scores from Friday, February 16, 2018.
Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert says his son Nick survived eight hours of brain surgery.
