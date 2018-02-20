AP boy's H.S. basketball poll (2/20/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

AP boy's H.S. basketball poll (2/20/18)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I
1. Solon (14)
20-0 159
2. Cin. Moeller (1)
19-3 123
3. Huber Hts. Wayne (1)
20-1 113
(tie) Upper Arlington (1)
20-1 113
5. Tol. St. John's
20-1 104
6. Sylvania Southview
19-1 81
7. Cin. Princeton
19-3 47
8. Lakewood St. Edward
17-3 42
9. Logan  19-2 41
10. Hilliard Bradley
20-1 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington N. 16. Springfield 16. Garfield Hts. 14.

DIVISION II

1. Wauseon (12)
21-0 150
2. Cols. Beechcroft (4)
20-1 147
3. Poland Seminary (1)
18-1 108
4. Proctorville Fairland
19-3 100
5. Trotwood-Madison
18-3 92
6. Parma Hts. Holy Name
18-2 76
7. Thornville Sheridan
18-3 43
8. Cols. Eastmoor
17-5 39
9. Akr. SVSM
11-8 36
10. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley
17-2 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cle. VASJ 23. Chillicothe Unioto 19.

DIVISION III
1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (12)
22-0 159
2. Cin. Deer Park (2)
21-0 139
3. Ottawa-Glandorf
20-1 122
4. LaBrae (3)
20-0 106
5. Oregon Stritch
19-1 105
6. Versailles
18-4 69
7. Oak Hill
19-2 55
8. Cols. Wellington
16-4 46
9. Genoa Area
17-3 36
10. Cols. Africentric
15-6 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Archbold 19.  South Range 18.

DIVISION IV
1. Mansfield St. Peter's (13)
22-0 156
2. McDonald (1)
19-1 126
3. Hannibal River
18-1 112
4. Ft. Loramie
20-2 103
5. St. Henry
18-3 87
6. Bristol
18-2 71
7. Pettisville
17-2 61
8. Berlin Hiland
16-5 40
9. Cornerstone Christian (3)
12-7 34
10. Spring. Cath. Cent.
18-3 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Warren JFK 24. Richmond Hts. 21. Pandora-Gilboa 16.

