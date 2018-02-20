AP boy's H.S. basketball poll (2/20/18)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Solon (14)

20-0 159

2. Cin. Moeller (1)

19-3 123

3. Huber Hts. Wayne (1)

20-1 113

(tie) Upper Arlington (1)

20-1 113

5. Tol. St. John's

20-1 104

6. Sylvania Southview

19-1 81

7. Cin. Princeton

19-3 47

8. Lakewood St. Edward

17-3 42

9. Logan 19-2 41

10. Hilliard Bradley

20-1 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington N. 16. Springfield 16. Garfield Hts. 14.

DIVISION II

1. Wauseon (12)

21-0 150

2. Cols. Beechcroft (4)

20-1 147

3. Poland Seminary (1)

18-1 108

4. Proctorville Fairland

19-3 100

5. Trotwood-Madison

18-3 92

6. Parma Hts. Holy Name

18-2 76

7. Thornville Sheridan

18-3 43

8. Cols. Eastmoor

17-5 39

9. Akr. SVSM

11-8 36

10. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley

17-2 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cle. VASJ 23. Chillicothe Unioto 19.

DIVISION III

1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (12)

22-0 159

2. Cin. Deer Park (2)

21-0 139

3. Ottawa-Glandorf

20-1 122

4. LaBrae (3)

20-0 106

5. Oregon Stritch

19-1 105

6. Versailles

18-4 69

7. Oak Hill

19-2 55

8. Cols. Wellington

16-4 46

9. Genoa Area

17-3 36

10. Cols. Africentric

15-6 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Archbold 19. South Range 18.

DIVISION IV

1. Mansfield St. Peter's (13)

22-0 156

2. McDonald (1)

19-1 126

3. Hannibal River

18-1 112

4. Ft. Loramie

20-2 103

5. St. Henry

18-3 87

6. Bristol

18-2 71

7. Pettisville

17-2 61

8. Berlin Hiland

16-5 40

9. Cornerstone Christian (3)

12-7 34

10. Spring. Cath. Cent.

18-3 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Warren JFK 24. Richmond Hts. 21. Pandora-Gilboa 16.