"No immediate threat" after student escorted out of class by Wea - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

"No immediate threat" after student escorted out of class by Weathersfield police

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Connect
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio -

Weathersfield Superintendent Damon Dohar said there is no immediate threat to Mineral Ridge High School after a student was escorted out of the classroom Tuesday by police.

Dohar said they received word that the male student had made general threatening remarks.

Schools officials then called Weathersfield police as a precautionary measure.

The student did not make any direct threats toward any students, faculty or staff, according to Dohar. 

A concerned parent called 21 News and said parents weren't sure what had happened and did not receive any sort of robocall or notification from the Weathersfield School District.

Dohar said the police took the student into custody, but at this time, he is unsure if the student was released.

The student will not be in school Tuesday.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Alliance High School on lockdown after rumors of shooting surface

    Alliance High School on lockdown after rumors of shooting surface

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 8:34 PM EST2018-02-21 01:34:54 GMT

    Alliance police said everything should be back to normal for Alliance High School after rumors of a school shooting surfaced. 

    More >>

    Alliance police said everything should be back to normal for Alliance High School after rumors of a school shooting surfaced. 

    More >>

  • "No immediate threat" after student escorted out of class by Weathersfield police

    "No immediate threat" after student escorted out of class by Weathersfield police

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 8:32 PM EST2018-02-21 01:32:30 GMT

    Weathersfield Superintendent Damon Dohar said there is no immediate threat to Mineral Ridge High School after a student was escorted out of the classroom Tuesday by police. 

    More >>

    Weathersfield Superintendent Damon Dohar said there is no immediate threat to Mineral Ridge High School after a student was escorted out of the classroom Tuesday by police. 

    More >>

  • Hoerig requests case dismissal in death of husband

    Hoerig requests case dismissal in death of husband

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 7:21 PM EST2018-02-21 00:21:57 GMT
    Claudia HoerigClaudia Hoerig

    Claudia Hoerig was back in Trumbull County Court Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing. Hoerig has asked Judge Andrew Logan to dismiss her case. 

    More >>

    Claudia Hoerig was back in Trumbull County Court Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing. Hoerig has asked Judge Andrew Logan to dismiss her case. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms