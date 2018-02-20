"No immediate threat" after student escorted out of class by Weathersfield police

Weathersfield Superintendent Damon Dohar said there is no immediate threat to Mineral Ridge High School after a student was escorted out of the classroom Tuesday by police.

Dohar said they received word that the male student had made general threatening remarks.

Schools officials then called Weathersfield police as a precautionary measure.

The student did not make any direct threats toward any students, faculty or staff, according to Dohar.

A concerned parent called 21 News and said parents weren't sure what had happened and did not receive any sort of robocall or notification from the Weathersfield School District.

Dohar said the police took the student into custody, but at this time, he is unsure if the student was released.

The student will not be in school Tuesday.