Great Groceries: Beef and Cheese Enchiladas

Beef and Cheese Enchiladas

1 lb. ground beef
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 Tbsp. taco seasoning
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/4. tsp. cumin
1 (20 oz.) can enchilada sauce, divided
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
8 flour tortillas

Preheat oven to 350°.

Brown meat and onion in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add taco seasoning, garlic powder and cumin. Add 1 cup enchilada sauce and 1 cup cheese. Stir to combine.

Put filling in center of each tortilla, roll up and place seam side down in a 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Pour remaining enchilada sauce over top and sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake for 30 minutes, until cheese is bubbly.

