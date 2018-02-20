Great Groceries: Beef and Cheese Enchiladas

Beef and Cheese Enchiladas

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 Tbsp. taco seasoning

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/4. tsp. cumin

1 (20 oz.) can enchilada sauce, divided

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided

8 flour tortillas

Preheat oven to 350°.

Brown meat and onion in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add taco seasoning, garlic powder and cumin. Add 1 cup enchilada sauce and 1 cup cheese. Stir to combine.

Put filling in center of each tortilla, roll up and place seam side down in a 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Pour remaining enchilada sauce over top and sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake for 30 minutes, until cheese is bubbly.