Niles mayor swears in new city treasurer

Niles Mayor Thomas Scarnecchia has sworn in a new city treasurer.

Steven Telego, a former bank executive at Cortland Bank, will take on the position vacated by the recent resignation of Janet Rizer-Jones.

Mayor Scarnecchia said the position is still part-time and pays $7,500 a year.

The mayor said Telego is coming in well-qualified for the job.

The appointment must still be approved by the Democratic Central Committee.