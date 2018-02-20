Niles mayor swears in new city treasurer - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Niles mayor swears in new city treasurer

Posted: Updated:
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Connect
NILES, Ohio -

Niles Mayor Thomas Scarnecchia has sworn in a new city treasurer.

Steven Telego, a former bank executive at Cortland Bank, will take on the position vacated by the recent resignation of Janet Rizer-Jones.

Mayor Scarnecchia said the position is still part-time and pays $7,500 a year. 

The mayor said Telego is coming in well-qualified for the job.

The appointment must still be approved by the Democratic Central Committee.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms