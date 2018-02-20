H.S. basketball scores (2/20/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (2/20/18)

Posted: Updated:

Boys’ Basketball

Jackson Milton 45 Southeast 55

Heartland Christian 43 Leetonia 78

Harding 62 Boardman 55

Springfield 47 Girard 55

Bristol 76 Liberty 49

Champion 72 Niles 48

McDonald 52 Struthers 61

Labrae 68 Poland 86

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms