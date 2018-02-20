United Way exceeds 2017 goal, raising $3.1 million

The United Way crushed their goal for the organization's 2017 campaign, raising an extra $200,000 thousand for its cause.

The organization raised a total of $3.1 million.

All of the money raised will stay in the Mahoning Valley, going toward different programs, such as the Success after 6 program, which is designed to help close achievement gaps for students in kindergarten through the third grade.

"Our goal is to try to eliminate the barriers to academic success and provide them wrap around. Whatever that may be, United Way wants to be there to give them a better chance to succeed in school," said Bob Hannon, President of the United Way Youngstown and Mahoning Valley.

The United Way has different programs in seven schools, affecting about 600 students, and they plan to expand over the next year.