Pennsylvania police lieutenant, trooper assaulted during traffic stop

Pennsylvania State Police said a 23-year-old woman is behind bars in Mercer County after allegedly assaulting two police officers at a traffic stop.

The incident happened in the area State Route 19 and Interstate 80 in East Lackawannock Township just before 4:30 pm Tuesday.

During the traffic stop, Nikki Fajohn of Boyers, Pennsylvania, gave the two officers a false name and resisted arrest by kicking them, according to police.

Police said Fajohn then refused to get into the patrol car.

She tried to then break out of the patrol car and was found in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police later found out Fajohn had a warrant out for her arrest for theft and other charges from Butler County.

Fajohn was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, false identification to law enforcement authority, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fajohn is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning.