Crash shuts down Route 46 in Austintown

First responders shut down part of Route 46 in Austintown early Wednesday after an accident that sent one person to the hospital.

A car rolled over at around 3:30 am, landing on its roof in a front yard just north of Kirk Road.

Two people were trapped in the car. One of the victims was taken to the hospital with injuries State Troopers describe as minor.

The name of the victim is not available.

The road was closed between Kirk Road and New Road until nearly 5 am until a tow truck could remove the car.

The Ohio Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.