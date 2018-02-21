Truckload of meat goes up in smoke in Mercer County - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Truckload of meat goes up in smoke in Mercer County

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
SHENANGO TWP., Mercer Co., Pa. -

Fire destroyed a truckload of meat early Wednesday along Interstate 80 in Mercer County.

Fire officials believe a problem with the trailer's braking system caused the fire.

The truck pulled over at the entrance to the eastbound entrance ramp to the rest stop in Shenango Township.

No one was injured but investigators tell 21 News that the fire destroyed the cargo which included raw steaks, lamb, and whole pigs.

