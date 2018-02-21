Community college closes campuses, citing threat of violence

A Pennsylvania community college has temporarily closed all of its campuses, citing a threat of violence.

Lehigh Carbon Community College initially announced on social media it was closing its Allentown campus around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Another post sent shortly afterward announced all campuses were being shut down.

Students and staff were instructed not to report to campus, and all activities were canceled for the evening. The Morning Call reports the closing affected about 1,000 night students.

Classes are scheduled to resume Wednesday.

Allentown Police Assistant Chief Gail Struss says the threat was not specific. She says the college was "erring on the side of caution."

A police investigation into the threat is ongoing.

