YSU Provost Abraham finalist for Clarion president

Youngstown State University Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Martin Abraham continues searching for greener pastures.

Dr. Abraham is one of three finalists vying to become the next president of Pennsylvania's Clarion University.

A search committee has invited Abraham and two other candidates for Clarion University President to visit campus and conduct open forums.

Community members, along with employees and students, have been invited to attend forums and provide feedback via an online survey through March 10.

Abraham, who has been provost at Youngstown State University since 2014 is scheduled to conduct an open forum 3 to 4 p.m. March 5 in the Suites on Main North Theater on the Clarion Campus.

Other candidates scheduled to hold forums is the president of Athens State University in Alabama, Dr. Robert Glenn, as well as Dr. David Urban, Dean of Jennings A. Jones College of Business at Middle Tennessee State University.

This past summer Dr. Abraham made the list of final four candidates for Chancellor at Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne.

That job went to Dr. Ronald L. Elsenbaumer, the former interim provost, and senior advisor to the president for entrepreneurship and economic development, the University of Texas at Arlington.