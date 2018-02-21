Cortland moving to ban smoking in city parks

The City of Cortland is one step away from banning smoking in public parks.

Cortland City Council Tuesday night unanimously passed the second reading of an ordinance that would prohibit smoking in the community's five parks.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department currently operates several locations including Pearl Park, which has a splash pad, soccer fields, baseball field, basketball hoops, playground and restroom facilities.

Willow Park offers a basketball court, 3 tennis courts, 4 pickle ball courts, 2 baseball fields, a volleyball court, a skate park and playground/picnic areas.

The recently christened Eastlake Park on Mecca Street has a sledding hill.

Gazebos are located at Rotary Park on East Main Street and Point Park on South High Street.

There was no discussion or debate before Tuesday night's council vote.

The smoking ban is expected to face its third and final reading at council's March 5 meeting.