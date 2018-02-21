Falling Temperatures Today...Rain to Freezing Rain

After starting with temperatures in the mid 60s this morning-our temperatures are continuing to fall with 30s expected tonight. Scattered showers will be here through the afternoon with a drier evening before freezing rain is possible overnight. The freezing rain isn't a huge concern with warm pavement but still watch for some slick spots early tomorrow morning and bridges/overpasses will be the biggest concern? As temperatures rise tomorrow-the freezing rain threat will quickly end with just rain showers scattered in the morning/midday.

There are plenty of chances to see rain showers through the weekend and temperatures will be on the rise into the 50s. Watch for some localized flooding concerns as the rivers rise.