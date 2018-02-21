Judge jails Niles man charged with animal cruelty

A Niles man learned the hard way that you don't show up late in Trumbull County court when you're going on trial for animal cruelty.

John Patterson, 31, spent Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in the Trumbull County Jail after officials in Judge Andrew Logan's court say he showed up late for his 1 pm trial on Tuesday.

Patterson was charged after Niles Police say they found two dogs without food and water at his Cedar Drive home last May.

One dog was dead and the other was in an advanced stage of starvation.

A grand jury indicted Patterson in November on two counts of violating Ohio's law concerning companion animals.

Judge Logan has set another court date for Patterson on Tuesday.