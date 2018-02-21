Youngstown police investigate theft from church

Youngstown police are investigating the reported theft of $2,800 dollars worth of electronic equipment from a city church.

Police were called to Mount Calvary Church on Oak Hill Avenue Tuesday night by a church worker.

According to the police report, eight wireless microphones and a hard drive were stolen from the church sometime Sunday.

Church officials say the room where the equipment is stored is usually locked. However, on Sunday it was left unlocked for people who were holding meetings there.

The worker gave police the name of a possible suspect.

Police are still investigating.